Minor Injuries In Two Vehicle Crash

RCMP report only minor injuries in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Steinbach.

Dennis Redikop is Community Constable with Steinbach RCMP. He says it appears a Ford SUV was travelling west on Loewen Boulevard when it struck a southbound Pontiac car travelling down Highway 12. Redikop says the female driver of the SUV thought she had a green light when in fact it was red at that intersection.

Redikop says nobody was seriously hurt. All occupants signed refusals at the scene for hospital transport.

The investigation continues and Redikop says charges are pending. He says this is a good reminder, especially on a Friday afternoon to obey all traffic signs and lights and to always look both ways before entering a busy intersection.

The crash happened shortly before two o'clock. The scene was cleared before three o'clock.