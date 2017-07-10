Minor Injuries In Morning Rollover

Steinbach's Assistant Fire Chief says there were minor injuries as the result of a single vehicle rollover Monday morning.



Russ Reimer says emergency crews were called to Highway 12, just north of Blumenort shortly before nine o'clock.

"There is a vehicle that was travelling southbound," reports Reimer. "Sounds like maybe they just lost control and over-corrected for some reason."

Reimer suggests the driver may have been trying to avoid something or not paying attention. The vehicle ended up skidding off the road and rolling in the ditch.

There were four adults in the vehicle. Reimer says it appeared one of the occupants was going to be transported to hospital to get checked over. He notes if they hadn't all been wearing their seatbelts, injuries probably would have been more serious.

Southbound Highway 12 was down to single lane traffic while crews cleared the scene.