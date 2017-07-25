Millions Announced In Road Upgrades

×

Details
Category: Local News

The provincial government has announced an investment of $12 million for municipal roads. There are 188 projects approved in 99 municipalities.

The Municipal Road Improvement Program was developed in partnership with the Association of Manitoba Municipalities and provides 50/50 cost-shared funding for municipal road projects.

AMM President Chris Goertzen says the projects range from main streets to back lanes and from campground roads to industrial park corridors.

Projects were evaluated against key outcomes that address increased economic activity, extended asset life, improved public safety and regional or community impact.

Projects in the southeast include:

Rural Municipality of Hanover. $400,000 for Park Bay reconstruction and asphalt resurfacing on Ridge Road.

Rural Municipality of La Broquerie: $225,000 for improvements to Carriere Road, Gerard Tetrault Road, Martel Road and Gueret Road.

Town of Niverville: $100,000 for Phase 1 rehab of Sixth Avenue South.

Rural Municipality of Piney: $60,000 for Sprague paving initiative.

Rural Municipality of Ritchot: $225,000 for reconstruction of Notre Dame Bay West Road, Lagasse Bay South Road and Bernadette Bay Road.

Village of St.Pierre: $60,000 for Joubert Street renewal and Highway 59 and Cote Avenue street renewal.

Rural Municipality of Ste.Anne: $225,000 for Dawson Road reconstruction.

Town of Ste.Anne: $61,605 for Arena Road paving.

City of Steinbach: $245,000 for the 2017 pavement management program.

Rural Municipality of Tache: $387,500 for Belanger Drive and Laurin Street paving project, Local Urban District of Lorette Priority Routes Program - two miles of Prefontaine Road and Station Road asphalt reconstruction in Lorette.

2017 04 kelving

Health Minister Says Announcements Of Changes Largely Completed

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he has finished all of the major announcements regarding the changes in the delivery of health care in Manitoba. Goertzen adds that while change is constant in…

Crash Closes Highway 12

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a two vehicle collision along Highway 12, south of Steinbach. It happened about one mile north of the Sarto turnoff. Highway 12 is closed at Road 28 North…

Vehicle And Scooter Collision At Main And Reimer

Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision Sunday evening at the corner of Main Street and Reimer Avenue in Steinbach. The call came in around 6 pm, RCMP Community Constable Dennis…

Chamber Of Commerce Works To Improve Parade Organization

The Steinbach Chamber of Commerce has added a graduated fee system as well as entry deadlines to ensure the Pioneer Days Parade is more organized this year. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben…

