Millions Announced In Road Upgrades

The provincial government has announced an investment of $12 million for municipal roads. There are 188 projects approved in 99 municipalities.



The Municipal Road Improvement Program was developed in partnership with the Association of Manitoba Municipalities and provides 50/50 cost-shared funding for municipal road projects.



AMM President Chris Goertzen says the projects range from main streets to back lanes and from campground roads to industrial park corridors.



Projects were evaluated against key outcomes that address increased economic activity, extended asset life, improved public safety and regional or community impact.

Projects in the southeast include:

Rural Municipality of Hanover. $400,000 for Park Bay reconstruction and asphalt resurfacing on Ridge Road.

Rural Municipality of La Broquerie: $225,000 for improvements to Carriere Road, Gerard Tetrault Road, Martel Road and Gueret Road.

Town of Niverville: $100,000 for Phase 1 rehab of Sixth Avenue South.

Rural Municipality of Piney: $60,000 for Sprague paving initiative.

Rural Municipality of Ritchot: $225,000 for reconstruction of Notre Dame Bay West Road, Lagasse Bay South Road and Bernadette Bay Road.

Village of St.Pierre: $60,000 for Joubert Street renewal and Highway 59 and Cote Avenue street renewal.

Rural Municipality of Ste.Anne: $225,000 for Dawson Road reconstruction.

Town of Ste.Anne: $61,605 for Arena Road paving.

City of Steinbach: $245,000 for the 2017 pavement management program.

Rural Municipality of Tache: $387,500 for Belanger Drive and Laurin Street paving project, Local Urban District of Lorette Priority Routes Program - two miles of Prefontaine Road and Station Road asphalt reconstruction in Lorette.