Meals On Wheels Serves Around 5,000 Meals Every Year

Meals on Wheels put on by Serving Seniors Incorporated provides approximately 5,000 meals to local seniors every year.

That according to Carrie Bilawchuk the Community Resource Coordinator for Serving Seniors Incorporated. She notes they are open all year long and bring their clients a hot lunch Monday to Friday. She adds many of the seniors they serve can’t get out much anymore.

"Some of the people that we deliver to, they might not have friends or family around, they might not be receiving home care or their home care doesn’t come until later in the day so this could be the first interaction that they have with somebody throughout the day."

Bilawchuk says it is important they make a meaningful connection with their clients and serve them quality food. She notes the number of people they serve fluctuates as some of their clients use their services daily while others only a couple of times a week.

"Sometimes someone is new to the community and looking for some resources and we set them up. Maybe somebody has recently had a surgery or an injury or something so they just need a little bit of help for now so they would call us up to get meals from us or get some services until they are mended and back to normal."

Bilawchuk says with the baby boomer generation growing older, they are expecting more seniors will need their services in the future.

"We are hoping that we will be able to expand our program a bit. It is a nice comfortable amount right now, it is manageable it is not overwhelming, but it is always nice to help out who we do. I am thinking that the numbers are going to get bigger."

We were able to raise $809.21 for Meals on Wheels at our Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue this Wednesday. Bilawchuk says that money will go toward a special projects fund which could be used to make larger purchases to improve their programming for the future.

Carrie Bilawchuk receives Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue cheque from SCU representatives