McKenzie Avenue west of Giesbrecht Street will be closed this week.

City of Steinbach engineer Phil Kalyta says crews are completing a sewer project for the new Lexington Village development and require the portion of road to be closed.

"It's a continuation of work that they started last winter, so now they have some final repairs to make to the sewer lines that are crossing the street," notes Kalyta. "They were going to do the work in spring, but then we got an early spring thaw and the drains started to flow, so they had to wait until the flow in the creek was down before they could do the work."

Crews fixing the crossing bands at Main Street and Kroeker Avenue.Kalyta says crews found this was a good opportunity to complete the work as the ground is relatively dry. After crews have completed the sewer project this week Kalyta notes they will then proceed with road restoration which may see isolated lane closures.

Meanwhile, he says the main pipeline installation is complete on Fourth Street and crews will now proceed with water main testing. Kalyta says the underground work for the water main project on Wilson Street and Sunrise Bay is complete and crews will now proceed with surface restoration.

"[The] Chrysler Gate project is going to be a little bit later," he notes. "The contractor is waiting for some utilities to be cleared out of the way first. That will probably be later in August before that project starts. We don't have a definite start date yet for that one."

Kalyta adds the crossing band construction on Main Street, which has restricted traffic to one lane in two different areas, is tentatively slated for completion on Friday.