Mayor Okay With Steinbach Ranking On Best Cities To Live List

Steinbach ranks 132nd on the list of best places to live in Canada in a ranking by MoneySense magazine. The ranking takes into account things like the economy, home affordability, taxes, services, crime rates and access to public transit. Mayor Chris Goertzen says while Steinbach is 132nd in the country, it is the top-rated medium-sized city in Manitoba.

"When you look at the stats, of all the medium-sized cities in Manitoba, we rank number one. Winnipeg and Brandon are ahead but, of other cities similar in size, we do rank on top. That's really good to see. Again, this is just a snapshot, but it's interesting to make a comparison and see what is perceived as a good thing for our city. Steinbach has a robust economy. We're really growing and that bodes well for us in the ranking."

Goertzen says city council is continuing to look at ways to improve amenities to make Steinbach even more attractive to prospective residents.

"We, as city council, have a number of priorities that we are working on. Amenities is one them (categories) that they look at and council has been talking about that. The other interesting aspect is walkability and the availability of public transportation. Now, obviously we're a smaller city and so public transportation is more difficult to achieve. Normally, the thinking in the past has been that a population of over 20,000 and then something like public transit can be more viable. At the same time, we do see technology changing, we see Uber, we see other aspects of vehicles changing and so it'll be interesting to see over the next number of years, as we continue to grow, whether there's viability and whether there's a value to our citizens for that."

The MoneySense ranking puts the RM of Springfield as the top municipality in Manitoba among the best places to live in Canada. It is ranked 36th. Winnipeg is next at 45th, then Brandon at 50th and St. Andrews at 124th. Steinbach is 132nd, Winkler is 138th, Tache is 162nd, Selkirk is 172nd, St. Clements is 218th, Hanover is 222nd and Portage la Prairie is 273rd.