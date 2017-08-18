Mayor Discusses Master Plan For Loewen Boulevard

The Mayor of Steinbach says the city's engineering department will have to take a close look at how to reconfigure Loewen Boulevard so that it is safe and efficient. Chris Goertzen made that comment after a resident Friday suggested the city have a master plan for that street. The suggestion was made at the Mayor's monthly Open Door session.

"Obviously there is more and more activity on Loewen Boulevard," says Goertzen. "There is additional vehicles, there is additional buildings being built as well as the new primary health care centre."

(Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen)He says traffic along Loewen has also increased following the paving of Old Tom Road.

According to the Mayor, city council has had some discussions about how to appropriately manage traffic along Loewen. And one of the areas that could be addressed in the near future involves the intersection at Loewen and Highway 12. He says that is one of the busiest intersections in Steinbach, causing delays for motorists.

"In the long run there is a master plan for that intersection," says the Mayor. "We just have not seen provincial dollars come to that yet and so we do have a plan and it's up to the province to implement that plan."

Goertzen says though adding traffic lights along Loewen is a possibility, he doesn't expect it will happen in the near future. He notes a short term fix could include additional stop signs or turning lanes.