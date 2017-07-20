The Marchand Rodeo has been canceled for this weekend.

Marchand Community Club president Tyler Wiens says the Manitoba Ranch Rodeo Association implemented a mandatory blood test, called A Coggins test, for all horses to determine whether or not they were infected by Equine Infectious Anemia, a viral disease also known as 'Swamp Fever'.

Wiens notes it takes about ten days to get the results back from the test, and all results would have been received too late for the rodeo. He adds canceling the rodeo is disappointing.

"Just the fact that all the volunteers were lined up and we had everything arranged. But, circumstances are such and it's just the way it happened, all there is to it."

Wiens says, thankfully, they were able to cancel the event without incurring any costs. He adds they're looking forward to Logging Days later on in August and hopes to make up for having to cancel the rodeo.

