Many Stores Open Monday

Don't expect a quiet day for retail Monday in Steinbach. That's the word from Ben Dueck, Executive Director for Steinbach Chamber of Commerce.

Dueck explains Terry Fox Day is not a statutory or general holiday but is rather a civic holiday. That means businesses can be open if they choose. He guesses some of the smaller businesses in Steinbach will likely remain closed on Monday, but knows of some of the larger retail stores that plan to open.

For example, Canadian Tire will be open from noon to 5 pm and Sobeys will have its doors open from 9 am to 6 pm. However, Clearspring Centre will be closed all day. Dueck says for restaurants and gas stations it will be business as usual.

Meanwhile, he says the Steinbach Fly-In Golf Course should be open, as well as all parks in the city. Mennonite Heritage Village will also be running Pioneer Days festivities all day. The Steinbach Aquatic Centre will run public swim sessions from 11 am to 2 pm and then again from 3 pm to 6 pm, though Dueck says they recommend pre-purchasing swim passes. The Jake Epp Library will be closed all day Monday.