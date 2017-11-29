Manitoba New Home Warranty Act Delayed Until 2020

The Manitoba Government has announced it is delaying the start of the New Home Warranty Act by two years. It was due to take effect January 1st, 2018 but has been pushed back to 2020.

Justice Minister Heather Stefanson says her government wants to work with the act to make sure it comes with adequate protections for new homeowners, as well as that it respects home builders. She adds the government wants to make sure it gets this right.

