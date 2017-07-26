Manitoba Hydro Completing Equipment Maintenance In Steinbach

Two green underground transformer boxes have been replaced on South Park Drive in Steinbach as part of Manitoba Hydro's continued regular maintenance.

Spokesperson Scott Powell says crews will replace equipment and do regular maintenance as necessary adding replacing a green underground transformer box takes about an hour.

"[To do this replacement] the cabinetry is opened and, depending on the model of the transformer, the first thing you would do is de-energize the feeder going in, disconnect the electrical connections on the transformer, unbolt the actual box, remove it, bolt the new box in, and then reconnect and test all the connections before you re-energize the transformer."

In certain situations, Powell says a concentrated number of homes may experience a brief power outage if the electricity wasn't switched to an alternative source before the work began.

Powell adds there are residences where flowers and bushes are planted around the transformer box to hide the unaesthetic appearance. He says this foliage can make work more difficult for crews and there are times when excavating or trimming of bushes have to be done so crews are able to access the box and perform the necessary maintenance.

He says regular maintenance tends to be easier and faster than repairs after damage from an unplanned power outage.

"If there's an unplanned outage due to lightning strikes, the power goes out right away. First, we have to send a crew to find where the problem is, then identify what the problem is, then get the materials and manpower required to execute the repair and that all can take time. Where when we're doing something like this, we know we have to change this transformer, we have the parts and equipment right there when we roll up. So, it moves much more quickly."

Powell says crews have scheduled another green underground transformer box replacement in Steinbach and one in Niverville this summer.