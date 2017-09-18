Manitoba Farms Opened Up Their Doors For Open Farm Day

Sunday was Open Farm Day in Manitoba as 47 different farms opened up their doors for people to come get a glimpse of what life of agriculture is like here in Manitoba.

Natalie Preston a lambing technician at Canada Sheep And Lamb Farms near Sarto, says why it's important to teach people about where their food comes from these days.

"With the urbanization of the world, there's getting to a be a large distance between people and knowing where their food comes from. Part of it is getting people to realize this is where the lamb chop I get comes from and how it's raised and just to see that farmers aren't trying to hurt you they're doing their best to raise healthy livestock so you get a quality product on your plate."

Preston says approximately 100 people came out to visit the farm yesterday and she explains what they got to see. "They're seeing the nursery lambs, that the mothers aren't able to support so we look after them and raise them on artificial milk replacer but it's still meeting their needs. You'll also see all the lambs with their mothers as they're newborn up to a month and a half of age."

Preston adds a highlight for her on a day like Open Farm Day is getting people in touch with agriculture and getting them to see the day to day process of raising sheep.