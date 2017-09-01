Low Manitoba Dental Fees Draw Clients From Other Provinces

A local dentist says dental fees should be kept affordable and accessible to everyone, while also maintaining a high standard of care.

Dr. Kevin Friesen from Steinbach Dental Clinic says Manitoba dental fees are among the lowest in Canada while Alberta, which came out with its first fee guide since 1997 on Friday, is 20-64% higher, and the highest in Canada.

Comparing an average adult hygiene appointment in Alberta and Manitoba."We want to make sure fees are low enough so that dental treatment is accessible to the population. So, that is something the Manitoba Dental Association does take into consideration when they come up with a fee guide. They look at what it costs the dentist to provide the service, and to provide them at a particular standard. Also making sure that [those fees] are reasonable to the local economic condition."

He notes there are cases where a dentist may set their fees higher due to above average equipment, procedures, or expertise, while there are cases where a fee may be lower if the procedure was determined as less complex by the dentist.

Dr. Friesen says there are patients who have moved to Alberta from the Southeast who still have their dental treatment completed in Manitoba to take advantage of the lower fees. He adds he believes dental fees should be kept affordable and accessible to everyone, while also maintaining a high standard and level of care.