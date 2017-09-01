Low Manitoba Dental Fees Draw Clients From Other Provinces

School Offices Now Open

Details
A local dentist says dental fees should be kept affordable and accessible to everyone, while also maintaining a high standard of care.

Dr. Kevin Friesen from Steinbach Dental Clinic says Manitoba dental fees are among the lowest in Canada while Alberta, which came out with its first fee guide since 1997 on Friday, is 20-64% higher, and the highest in Canada.

chartComparing an average adult hygiene appointment in Alberta and Manitoba."We want to make sure fees are low enough so that dental treatment is accessible to the population. So, that is something the Manitoba Dental Association does take into consideration when they come up with a fee guide. They look at what it costs the dentist to provide the service, and to provide them at a particular standard. Also making sure that [those fees] are reasonable to the local economic condition."

He notes there are cases where a dentist may set their fees higher due to above average equipment, procedures, or expertise, while there are cases where a fee may be lower if the procedure was determined as less complex by the dentist.

Dr. Friesen says there are patients who have moved to Alberta from the Southeast who still have their dental treatment completed in Manitoba to take advantage of the lower fees. He adds he believes dental fees should be kept affordable and accessible to everyone, while also maintaining a high standard and level of care.

2016 08 school

stuartburn fire truck

Headway Helping Youth And Their Families

2015 05 hsd

Upcoming Events
Niverville Mini-Explorers Camp

28 August 2017 8:30 am - 01 September 2017 2:30 pm

Hespeler Park, Niverville, Niverville





Silver Stream Gospel Music Festival

01 September 2017 7:00 pm - 03 September 2017 8:15 pm

TBA





8th Annual Movie in the Park Event

01 September 2017 9:00 pm

A.D. Penner Park, Steinbach





Community Compost Depots

02 September 2017 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Woodlawn School & Stonybrook Middle School, Steinbach





