Steinbach RCMP are reporting three different incidents of indecent exposure in a span of two weeks in the community of Mitchell.



On August 17th at approximately 3:15 pm, police were notified that a 16-year-old female was out walking her dog when a blue sedan passed by her slowly and stopped. When she walked past the vehicle, a male exposed himself to her and she ran away.



Then on August 20th at approximately 7:10 pm, RCMP received a report that a 31-year-old female was out jogging when she saw a blue sedan pass by her and stop. When she ran past, a man exited the vehicle and exposed himself. He jumped back into his vehicle and repeated his actions further along her route.



And finally, on August 31st, shortly before 4 pm, a 41-year-old woman was walking her dog when she noticed someone following her. When she turned around, a male exposed himself and ran off.



Police believe these incidents are related.



The man is described as Caucasian, in his late twenties or early thirties. He has reddish blonde, short hair with a full, scruffy reddish blonde beard. The man is approximately five feet, ten inches tall and has a medium build. In two of the incidents, he was driving a metallic blue sedan.



Police have increased patrols in the area looking for the individual and ask anyone with information to contact Steinbach RCMP or Crime Stoppers.