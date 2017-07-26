Man From Ste. Anne Injured When Semi Plunges Off Bridge

A semi tractor went over the guard rail along the bridge on Highway #59 across the floodway early Wednesday.

RCMP report the truck was heading northbound around 1:30 a.m. when the incident occurred. The semi was not towing a trailer at the time. Emergency workers had to free the driver from the wreckage.

A 59-year-old man from Ste. Anne is in stable condition in hospital.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.