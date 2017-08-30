Man Caught At Emerson Border Pleads Guilty

School Offices Now Open

Details
A Minnesota resident has been given a jail sentence for attempting to smuggle pornography into Manitoba through the Port of Entry at Emerson.

The Canada Border Services agency says 26--year-old Craig Eugene Leslie pled guilty when he appeared in court in Winnipeg Monday.

He was caught in late May, attempting to smuggle digital images and videos of child pornography.

Leslie was sentenced to 20 months behind bars.

