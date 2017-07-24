Man Arrested In McDonald's Parking Lot

Several Suites Evacuated At Woodhaven Manor Sunday Night Some suites were briefly evacuated Sunday night at Woodhaven Manor, a 55-plus highrise housing complex in Steinbach. Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner says they got the alarm at 7:45 p.m. He…

Steinbach City Council Likes Private PCH Proposal A proposed senior's highrise housing project is getting a lot of support from Steinbach city council. Plans were unveiled last week for a private facility at 333 Loewen Boulevard that would include…

Health Minister Says Announcements Of Changes Largely Completed Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he has finished all of the major announcements regarding the changes in the delivery of health care in Manitoba. Goertzen adds that while change is constant in…

Crash Closes Highway 12 Emergency personnel are at the scene of a two vehicle collision along Highway 12, south of Steinbach. It happened about one mile north of the Sarto turnoff. Highway 12 is closed at Road 28 North…

Vehicle And Scooter Collision At Main And Reimer Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle collision Sunday evening at the corner of Main Street and Reimer Avenue in Steinbach. The call came in around 6 pm, RCMP Community Constable Dennis…

Chamber Of Commerce Works To Improve Parade Organization The Steinbach Chamber of Commerce has added a graduated fee system as well as entry deadlines to ensure the Pioneer Days Parade is more organized this year. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben…

Single Vehicle Rollover North Of Grunthal Grunthal Fire Department was called to a single vehicle rollover early Sunday morning just north of Grunthal. The call came in just after 1:30 am just north of Grunthal on highway 216. Deputy Chief…

Hanover Questions Funding Formula The Reeve of Hanover says his council has some concerns with how much money the municipality funds to the Red River Basin Commission. The Commission works towards water quality and water protection…

Performers From The Southeast Partake In The Winnipeg Fringe Festival The Winnipeg Fringe Festival is in full swing and Southeastern Manitoba is well represented by local writers, actors, directors, and improvisers. Jeremy Plett, the Director of Back Yard Theatre…

NDP Immigration Critic Visits Emerson The federal NDP critic for immigration, refugees and citizenship, Jenny Kwan, made a visit to Emerson Friday afternoon to meet with municipal officials and to learn more about the asylum seekers…

Steinbach Man Faces Lengthy List Of Charges A 29-year-old man from Steinbach faces multiple charges following an incident in Winnipeg early Friday morning. Police were patrolling the area around St.Anne's Road and Bishop Grandin Boulevard when…

'Tis The Season For West Nile The Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health says the arrival of Culex Tarsalis mosquitoes this year seems a little later than in years previous. Those are the mosquitoes capable of carrying…

Missing Man Found Dead A missing man from Thompson, whom police believed could be in the Steinbach or Blumenort area, has been found dead. On July 1st, Thompson RCMP were notified of an abandoned vehicle near the Miles…

Steinbach To Consider Additional Picnic Shelters Does Steinbach need more picnic shelters? At least one resident seems to think there is a shortage of places to enjoy an outdoor meal. Mayor Chris Goertzen had that discussion Friday morning at his…