Lunch Goers Support New Swim Program

The Program Coordinator for SwimAbility says they are gaining popularity in Steinbach.

SwimAbility offers one-on-one, low-cost swim instruction to children with special needs. A study shows drowning is the second-leading cause of injury-related death in children and that disabled children are ten times more likely to suffer from a submersion injury than the general population.

"That's a big part of what we're doing," says Vanessa Desorcy. "A lot of our children don't have the natural fear of the water that others might. And so a big part of what we do is just basic pool and water safety to bring down those death rates among water."

SwimAbility has been up and running in Steinbach since last September. This coming September they will begin their fourth session.

Desorcy admits she only learned how to swim a couple of years ago. Because she spends a lot of time at the lake, Desorcy says she wanted to have basic swim knowledge which has given her more confidence around water. And she says that prompted her to want to get involved with something that could provide that same confidence to someone who needed it.

According to Desorcy, SwimAbility is offered right across Canada. Yet, Manitoba is the only province where it has charity status. Founder Cam Krisko started the program in Winnipeg about six years ago.

Desorcy says in order to offer the program, they hold a lot of fundraisers each year. This allows them to keep their costs to only $2.50 per child, per lesson for one-on-one instruction. A fundraiser took place in downtown Steinbach Wednesday over the lunch hour. In what ended up being a wet and windy ninety minutes, the Taste Of Summer Charity BBQ raised $673.58.

"It was amazing," says Desorcy. "I want to thank everyone who came out and braved the insane wind and the torrential rain, we're very appreciative of your support."

She notes the money will help offset pool rental fees and other program costs.

Desorcy says they are still getting the word out about SwimAbility and are always looking for more swimmers and instructors. She notes everyone who has so far been involved has had a positive experience.

"A lot of families and parents will tell me that their child just spends the whole week talking about it," she says. "They are just so excited to come every week."

More information can be found at www.manitobaswimability.com. Those looking to register their child can send an email to [email protected]