Lorette Splash Park Still Closed

The Mayor of Tache says opening the splash park in Lorette is taking longer than expected.

Back in spring, Robert Rivard reported they needed to fix a leaky pipe and replace a pump. But Rivard says once the work started, they discovered the damage was worse than expected.

"We didn't know and we only found out once we started up that the main line was completely broken," reports Rivard. "It's a six-inch pipe that comes into the system and we had to replace that completely."

Lorette splash park (Photo credit: RM of Tache)Rivard says a lot of this work could have been avoided. He notes they are always getting a new person each year to winterize the splash park. And it seems the correct steps are not being done to properly shut it down. But Rivard says they have contacted the company that installed the equipment and have asked them to come out in fall and train municipal staff to properly turn off the system before winter.

According to Rivard, all major repairs are now complete. A new pressure pump has been installed and the water treatment system has been replaced. He notes if all goes according to plan, the splash park should be up and running later this week.

The cost so far is nearing $15,000, which is what Tache council had budgeted for the work.

Rivard says the closed splash park has been the talk of the town in Lorette.

"It's one of the main issues of the month so far, when is that splash park going to open," says Rivard. "We were actually hoping that we would have it open by the beginning of July but there was just too much work to do, it's been delayed."

