Lone Individual Sought Following Multiple Break-ins

Police are looking for a lone male believed to be responsible for multiple break-ins in Steinbach.

Steinbach RCMP say they received a report from Penn Lite Electric and Mechanical on September 26th involving a break-in to a number of storage containers on their property. Police say they also found several vehicle fuel tanks had holes drilled into them and were drained. The lone male that is believed to be responsible was captured on video.

RCMP also received a report of a break-in and theft of numerous tools and copper from Mapleside Electric which may be related.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate the theft of copper wire and an Ultra Pro brand toolbox with tools from a gravel pit in the Rm of Ste. Anne sometime between August 12th and August 13th.

If you have any information in regards to any of these incidents you are asked to contact the Steinbach RCMP Detachment at (204) 326-4452 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to Crimes (274637).