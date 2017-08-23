Loewen Boulevard Reopened

Goertzen Waiting For Details On Private Niverville Health Clinic Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen is being cautious in responding to the announcement last week of a private diagnostic clinic in Niverville that would offer services like MRI scans. Goertzen says he…

600,000 Minutes Read By Summer Reading Participants A record setting 700 kids were a part of the Summer Reading Club at the Jake Epp Library this year. Program coordinator Madi Friesen says a total of 600,000 minutes were read throughout the summer…

Graceland A Dream Come True For Elvis Tribute Artist The Annual Penticton Elvis Festival champion from Steinbach has returned home from the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest held in Memphis, Tennessee. Top 20 contestant Corny Rempel did not make…

Firefighters Called To House Fire Near Kleefeld Black smoke was seen wafting out of a house southwest of Kleefeld Tuesday afternoon. John Schroeder, District Fire Chief for Kleefeld says they were called to a structure fire shortly after 4 pm.…

St. Pierre Speeding Ticket Tossed A Winnipeg lawyer has beaten a speeding ticket issued in St. Pierre last year because the officer could not communicate with him in French. Antoine Hacault says, when he was pulled over, he spoke his…

Harvest To Get Into Full Swing If Weather Cooperates Farmers here in the southeast are hoping for a period of warm, dry weather to continue the harvest. Kevin Peters of HerbSigWil Farms in the Randolph/Kleefeld area says they got going last week and…

Local Dairy Producer Says NAFTA Talks Could Spell Disaster A local dairy farmer says if Canada loses its supply management system, the Steinbach area will lose good high paying farm jobs. Peter de Jong runs a family owned operation near La Broquerie. He took…

Goertzen Reaches Health Deal With Ottawa Between Events At Hanover Ag Fair Manitoba and the federal government have come to terms on a deal on health funding. Our province had been the last one to hold out after negotiations on a federal-provincial deal broke down and…

Roseau River Park Tourism Map Unveiled Watersports enthusiasts gathered at the Roseau River Park Friday afternoon to see the unveiling of a new canoe-kayak-tubing interpretation map. The map was created to make the river easier and safer…

Part Of Loewen Blvd. Closed Until Wednesday Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has been temporarily closed from Old Tom Road to Hirschfeld Road. Randy Reimer, head of Public Works, says the provincial government is doing some work there. "Water…

McAllisters Witness Total Solar Eclipse A family from Steinbach had the opportunity Monday to witness a total solar eclipse. Ken McAllister and his family had been planning this trip for more than a year. He says they chose Huntington,…

Camper Trailer Total Loss After Fire A camper trailer is a total loss after a fire early Monday afternoon. Steinbach Fire was dispatched to Road 42N in Blumenort, one mile north of Provincial Road 311 off Penner Drive. Deputy Chief Ron…

RCMP Report Vandalism And Mischief Over The Weekend Steinbach RCMP report extensive vandalism was done early Saturday morning at the Gauthier Soils Gravel pits north of Richer, east of Provincial Road 302. A number of machines were heavily damaged by…

Two Year Old Dies In Pinawa A two-year-old girl was killed following an incident Thursday in Pinawa. Lac du Bonnet RCMP were called out at approximately 10:40 am to a serious incident at Wilderness Edge Retreat and Conference…