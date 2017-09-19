Loewen Boulevard Closed

Sunday was Open Farm Day in Manitoba as 47 different farms opened up their doors for people to come get a glimpse of what life of agriculture is like here in Manitoba. Natalie Preston a lambing…
The Co-Presidents of the Steinbach And Area Garden Club say the warm, dry summer definitely left its mark on our vegetable gardens. The Club is responsible for planting and maintaining the garden…
Steinbach has the lowest annual household income among eight neighbouring municipalities in southeastern Manitoba at just over $61,000. The 2016 census shows the RM of Hanover is at $75,000, the RM…
Not every call received by police pertains to a serious matter. RCMP got a call at 2:00 Saturday morning about a 22-year-old man in Steinbach who had locked some handcuffs on his wrists and couldn't…
A driver was suspended near Steinbach over the weekend for having a blood-alcohol level above .05. RCMP say a vehicle was stopped near a local drinking establishment. The driver, a 32-year-old male…
Provencher MP Ted Falk is back in Ottawa Monday for the resumption of Parliament following summer recess. Falk says he's looking forward to some new responsibilities this fall. "My committee…
A handful of roads are scheduled to be paved in the newer area of Niverville’s Fifth Avenue Estates on Monday. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says the eight streets that will be getting work done…
The Vice President of Southeastern Manitoba Festival says the 2018 Festival is a go, with or without a President. Candace Georgijevic says the Executive is still without a leader but that isn't…
The Seine River School Division will have counselors and supports in place for staff and students who are grieving the death of a 12-year-old Ste. Anne student who was hit by a train and killed late…
The annual Terry Fox Run in Steinbach is being held at A.D. Penner Park Sunday afternoon. Organizer Bruce Bergman says the Marathon of Hope that Terry Fox undertook was so inspiring that it is still…
The Steinbach Fire Department was called out twice early this morning. At 6:30 they were called to a hydro pole on fire on flower street in Blumenort, Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. "There…
Fort Rouge MLA Wab Kinew has been elected Leader of the Manitoba NDP. Kinew beat leadership rival Steve Ashton garnering 728 votes to Ashton’s 253 at the NDP leadership convention Saturday afternoon.…
The Town of Ste. Anne is in shock after a 12-year-old girl was hit by a train and tragically killed near the Ste. Anne Hotel shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. That according to the Mayor of Ste. Anne…
A tertiary treatment system project has been approved in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF). Reeve Lewis Weiss says discussions about such a…
A species of ladybeetle called the Asian ladybeetle (Harmonia axyridis), distinguished by the black "M" marking on its head, is leaving its mark this summer by biting people. Entomologist Alejandro…