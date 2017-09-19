Loewen Boulevard Closed

Manitoba Farms Opened Up Their Doors For Open Farm Day Sunday was Open Farm Day in Manitoba as 47 different farms opened up their doors for people to come get a glimpse of what life of agriculture is like here in Manitoba. Natalie Preston a lambing…

Tough Summer For Vegetable Gardens The Co-Presidents of the Steinbach And Area Garden Club say the warm, dry summer definitely left its mark on our vegetable gardens. The Club is responsible for planting and maintaining the garden…

Steinbach Has Lowest Household Income Among Area Municipalities Steinbach has the lowest annual household income among eight neighbouring municipalities in southeastern Manitoba at just over $61,000. The 2016 census shows the RM of Hanover is at $75,000, the RM…

Steinbach RCMP Free Man From Handcuffs Not every call received by police pertains to a serious matter. RCMP got a call at 2:00 Saturday morning about a 22-year-old man in Steinbach who had locked some handcuffs on his wrists and couldn't…

Driver Suspended Near Steinbach A driver was suspended near Steinbach over the weekend for having a blood-alcohol level above .05. RCMP say a vehicle was stopped near a local drinking establishment. The driver, a 32-year-old male…

Falk Moved To Agriculture Committee Provencher MP Ted Falk is back in Ottawa Monday for the resumption of Parliament following summer recess. Falk says he's looking forward to some new responsibilities this fall. "My committee…

Eight Streets In Niverville's Fifth Avenue Estates To Be Paved A handful of roads are scheduled to be paved in the newer area of Niverville’s Fifth Avenue Estates on Monday. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says the eight streets that will be getting work done…

No President, No Worries For Southeastern Manitoba Festival The Vice President of Southeastern Manitoba Festival says the 2018 Festival is a go, with or without a President. Candace Georgijevic says the Executive is still without a leader but that isn't…

SRSD Supporting Students After Tragic Ste. Anne Train Accident The Seine River School Division will have counselors and supports in place for staff and students who are grieving the death of a 12-year-old Ste. Anne student who was hit by a train and killed late…

Steinbach Terry Fox Run Taking Place In A.D. Penner Park The annual Terry Fox Run in Steinbach is being held at A.D. Penner Park Sunday afternoon. Organizer Bruce Bergman says the Marathon of Hope that Terry Fox undertook was so inspiring that it is still…

Steinbach Fire Responds To Two Calls Early Sunday Morning The Steinbach Fire Department was called out twice early this morning. At 6:30 they were called to a hydro pole on fire on flower street in Blumenort, Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. "There…

Wab Kinew Becomes The New Face Of the Manitoba NDP Fort Rouge MLA Wab Kinew has been elected Leader of the Manitoba NDP. Kinew beat leadership rival Steve Ashton garnering 728 votes to Ashton’s 253 at the NDP leadership convention Saturday afternoon.…

Town Of Ste. Anne Shaken After Fatal Train Versus Pedestrian Collision The Town of Ste. Anne is in shock after a 12-year-old girl was hit by a train and tragically killed near the Ste. Anne Hotel shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. That according to the Mayor of Ste. Anne…

Tertiary Treatment System Project Approved In La Broquerie A tertiary treatment system project has been approved in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF). Reeve Lewis Weiss says discussions about such a…