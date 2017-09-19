Loewen Boulevard Closed

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Loewen Boulevard is now closed as part of a mock disaster taking place in Steinbach on Tuesday. The closure will be in effect until approximately 4 pm. The closure is from the east entrance of Oak Crescent to Henry Street. Barricades are set up at Hospital Street and Loewen Boulevard, Walnut Street/ Heritage Parkway and Loewen Boulevard as well as Henry Street and Ash Avenue. Temporary detours are set up and motorists are being directed accordingly.

Read More:

Steinbach Planning Mock Disaster For Tuesday

