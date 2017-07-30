Local Reeve Taps Shoulder of Prime Minister Trudeau

The Reeve for the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin had a quick chat with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kenora, Ont. Friday morning. Greg Janzen said he hopped in his boat at the cabin and traveled to the local marina where the Prime Minister was spending some time before heading to Winnipeg for the Canada Summer Games later in the day. Janzen pointed out it was only a thirty-second conversation.

"I just told him I was from Emerson, where the border jumpers are coming across, and something we need to look at is this coming winter, a few things need to change before going into the winter, and to see if we can sit down and have a conversation with either Mr. Goodale (Public Safety Minister) or himself."

"This last winter we had February, March, and April of cold months with higher numbers (of asylum seekers), and now we're coming up to a full winter and expecting those numbers to stay high up," added Janzen.

He noted the short conversation wasn't a time for him to be pushy.

"It was a friendly meet-and-greet type of thing. Whether I'll get a phone call back, we'll see, but at least I had a thirty-second conversation."

While the number of asylum seekers crossing the Canada/U.S. Border into Manitoba went down in June, Janzen says the figures will be back up in July.