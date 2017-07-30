Local Reeve Taps Shoulder of Prime Minister Trudeau

A family from Steinbach will contribute about 100 hours of volunteer time at the Canada Summer Games which begin Friday night in Winnipeg. Michelle Sawatzky along with husband Chris and son Paxton…
Three 4-H members from the Southeast attended the Global 4-H Summit in Ottaway this July. Noel Fenez says there were over 500 attendants and delegates from 35 countries during the four-day summit.…
The RM of Piney has agreed to a voluntary easement agreement that will allow Manitoba Hydro to cross some of its land for the proposed Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Line. Piney will receive a…
The last weekly Food Truck Fair at the Community Plaza in Steinbach was held Thursday. City of Steinbach spokesperson Heather Chambers Ewen says the event was organized this year as part of Canada…
The Kleefeld Fire Department responded to two motor vehicle accidents Thursday night and early Friday morning on Highway #52. Deputy District Chief Armin Dueck says the first incident occurred just…
The City of Steinbach will receive a cheque today from MLA Kelvin Goertzen to help pay for summer street construction. Mayor Chris Goertzen outlines where the money will go. "The city got just shy of…
A local realtor says the apartment, house rental, and basement suite vacancy rate in Steinbach is sitting between 1-1.5%. Waldo Neustaedter from Century 21 says there is an estimated 200 to 300 house…
The Main Street intersections at Friesen Avenue and Kroeker Avenue in Steinbach have fully reopened after the City of Steinbach finished work rejuvenating the pedestrian crossing bands. Construction…
95% of the hiring for the future Blumenort Fire Hall is complete. Hanover Fire chief Paul Wiebe says they have 19 confirmed recruits from the Blumenort area and are looking for one more, rounding out…
A Steinbach resident has won $1.2-million dollars through the Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery. Christine WiensChristine Wiens' ticket was drawn as the grand prize winner Thursday morning and has the…
Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen made a stop by Hanover Council Wednesday to drop off $400,000. The money is part of an announcement made earlier in the week of a $12 million investment for municipal…
Whether you are a senior looking for a place to sit or a green thumb anxious to get your hands dirty, Pat Porter Active Living Centre now has just the spot. Executive Director Kim Duncan says they…
Steinbach Land Holdings has announced it is going ahead immediately with a new commercial subdivision along Highway #12, just north of Big Freight. It will be called the Steinbach North Business…
The Bethesda Health Care Auxiliary is now one step closer to being able to purchase ten specialty chairs for the hospital in Steinbach. Chairperson Phyllis Toews says they want to buy four patient…
A fatal collision occurred on Tuesday shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Garven Road (Provincial Road 213) and Briercliffe Road, two miles west of Highway #12, in the RM of Springfield. Oakbank RCMP…