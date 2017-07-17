Local RCMP Arrest Drunk Driver and Disqualified Driver

×

Details
Category: Local News

RCMP LogoSteinbach RCMP report they caught a drunk driver Friday evening with a blood-alcohol level three times above the legal limit. Officers stopped a car on the Trans-Canada Highway just after 11:00 p.m. The driver was tested and found to have a blood-alcohol level of .240. A 34-year-old male from Winnipeg has been charged with impaired driving.

Then on Saturday evening, in La Broquerie, police arrested a motorist for driving while disqualified. RCMP say they stopped a vehicle at 11:30 p.m. and checked the driver. A 43-year-old male from La Broquerie was charged for driving while disqualified.

