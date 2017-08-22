Local Dairy Producer Says NAFTA Talks Could Spell Disaster

A local dairy farmer says if Canada loses its supply management system, the Steinbach area will lose good high paying farm jobs.

Peter de Jong runs a family owned operation near La Broquerie. He took over about a decade and a half ago. The farm is run by de Jong and his three sons, with the help of about 15 employees.

(Peter de Jong)According to de Jong, supply management creates "tonnes of jobs" in the Steinbach area in both the dairy and poultry sectors.

"Really this is a disaster for Manitoba if the NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) is going to change," fears de Jong. "I think we can lose thousands of jobs in Steinbach."

De Jong says gone are the days of low-cost labour. In fact, he suggests local farm jobs pay $5 to $6 above minimum wage. He notes these jobs could be lost through NAFTA renegotiations.

Further to that, de Jong says it is his opinion that when it comes to dairy, Canada sells a superior product to our neighbours to the south. For example, he says unlike the United States, Canada sells natural milk, without growth hormones. He also credits Bothwell Cheese for producing a non-GMO cheese.

"I tell people Canadian product is really superior in quality to U.S. product," says de Jong. "This whole NAFTA, Walmart can bring truck loads of milk in from the U.S. and wipe out totally the dairy industry in Canada."

And de Jong says farmers have little say in the matter. That is why he is calling on Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk and other MPs to speak on behalf of Canadians towards a supply management system that is crucial for rural Canada.

"I hope the government understands at the negotiation table that they are the Canadian values and not U.S. values," says de Jong. "Canadian values are family values and taking care of people."