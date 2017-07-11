A spokesperson for Henervic Farms in the Randolph/Kleefeld area says crops are continuing to do well. Ed Peters says it has been a decent growing season so far except for a bit of excess water from a two-inch rain last month that hindered some canola and corn crops. But he adds those crops have since recovered. Peters notes canola is flowering and so far the rising temperatures are not doing any damage.

"I don't think I'm seeing anything on the canola right now. There is moisture there and the heat is not extreme during the day and the nights are still cooling off which I think really helps it to keep blooming."

Peters says wheat prices have jumped significantly over the past four weeks due to drought conditions in the U.S. Midwest making them feel good about their decision to plant red spring wheat on about 1,150 acres of winter wheat that did not survive the winter.

"In the last four weeks, the price of wheat has really jumped and the hard red spring is at a very good price right now. But the winter wheat, on the other hand, would have also have kept up in relation with that so I don't think it's necessarily that much better to have hard red spring than winter wheat. But it's a very good crop to have put in."

Peters notes moisture levels are adequate right now but crops are using a lot of moisture and they would be okay with another rain. He says we are about one month away from the start of harvest.