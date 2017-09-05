Lightning Strike Destroys Internet At Library

Internet access is down at Jake Epp Library in Steinbach Tuesday as the result of a lightning strike.

Head Librarian Carolyn Graham says it appears some time Monday night lightning hit a tree close to their building. It ended up destroying their Internet connection as well as a few other systems.

Repairs are underway but Graham says she doesn't know how long Internet will be down. Graham is hopeful everything is back up and running by the end of Wednesday.

According to Graham, the tree did not sustain much visible damage. She says the lightning struck the bottom of the tree, which left some debris on the sidewalk nearby.

Graham calls it a major inconvenience, noting some patrons are walking out of the library as soon as they learn the news.

Though the library is open as per usual Tuesday, Graham says they are doing a limited checkout. A sign on the door reads, "Internet is down. Checkout is limited to 5 items per family. We apologize for the inconvenience."