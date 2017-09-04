"Learning To Be A Police Officer Was A Great Experience"

Welcome Back to School!

Details
Category: Local News

Summer camp looked a little different for one Grunthal youth.

Carson Bourgeois is going into Grade 12 this fall and spent a week in August at the RCMP Depot Camp in Regina. Bourgeois says only 32 youth from across Canada were accepted into the camp. He notes, to be accepted, he first had to submit an application followed by an RCMP in-person interview, and then he received a phone call congratulating him on his acceptance.

Bourgeois says he was sent a list of what to expect adding there are strict rules at the depot.

"Some of the things was lots of dress codes. For the cafeteria, you needed to have a collared shirt and dress pants. There was never really sweats wearing times, it was always a bit fancier. Also to expect not to take it easy and to take it seriously."

He explains the camp helped the youth learn what it takes to be a police officer with classes like Police Defence Tactics (PDT), Police Driving Unit (PDU), Drill Class, and the PARE physical fitness test. Bourgeois says they started their days at 6:30 by marching down to the cafeteria as a troop and then proceeding with the day's classes.

"My favourite class was probably the Police Driving Unit. It was a great experience. We got to go in police cars and do a pretend pursuit and we got to drive around the race track. Even the driving simulator, we got to sit in the police car and it was just TV screens around and you got to drive around. It was pretty cool."

Bourgeois says the RCMP Depot Camp was a very eye opening experience for him and helped to solidify his interest in pursuing a career in the RCMP after high school.

"Also the Police Defence Tactics course was really cool. We got to learn how to handcuff people and learn different ways to take down people. Also how to apply painful pressure points to people if they're not listening. It was pretty cool to learn some of that stuff that the police use."

He adds his uncle was a police officer which helped inspire his interest in policing and is looking forward to going back to the depot in Regina for official training in the future.

School Speed Zones Take Effect Today

One of the school speed zones at Stonybrook Middle School in Steinbach.Steinbach RCMP are giving a heads up to motorists. Special Constable Dennis Redikop says school zone speed limits take effect…

Low Manitoba Dental Fees Draw Clients From Other Provinces

A local dentist says dental fees should be kept affordable and accessible to everyone, while also maintaining a high standard of care. Dr. Kevin Friesen from Steinbach Dental Clinic says Manitoba…

Renewal Projects To Get Underway Soon In HSD

Three large renewal projects will soon be underway in the Hanover School Division thanks to government funding. The Manitoba government announced $53.7-million of funding for 110 infrastructure…

