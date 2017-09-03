Le St. Malo Street Bash A Success

Organizers of Le St. Malo Street Bash were pleased with Saturday’s turnout and are hoping to make the event an annual celebration.

Francois Lambert says St. Malo hasn’t had any sort of summer festival for the last three years and they really wanted to put together something special.

"St. Malo is known for it’s hockey so we are going to have a street hockey tournament, mini-stick fun with the kids, petting zoo, there will also be some food trucks there. This is a one-day event this year, we are hoping to have a lot of fun and maybe turn it into something bigger in the coming years."

Lambert says the goal is to turn Le St. Malo Street Bash into an annual event. He adds it is important for St. Malo to host their own celebration.

"It is good for the community, it brings people into the community. It gets people out and together, you can’t ask for better so this is all around great for St. Malo. The amount of people here supporting is great."

Lambert adds Le St. Malo Street Bash started at 10 Saturday morning and wrapped up around 10 p.m.