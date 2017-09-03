Le St. Malo Street Bash A Success

Providence University College and Theological Seminary at Otterburne is reporting a 38 per cent increase in students this fall. Heath Holden is the is Vice President of Student Success and is the…
An investigative crew with Mennonite Disaster Service has arrived in Texas to survey the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The delegation started out Wednesday in the community of Bastrop,…
Holiday Monday is expected to be a quiet day for retail in Steinbach. Ben Dueck is Executive Director for Steinbach Chamber of Commerce. He says Labour Day is a statutory holiday. As a result, all…
$18,511 was raised for nine local charities through our Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue this year. The barbecue ran every Wednesday during the months of July and August and, this year, benefited…
2017 has so far proven to be a busier year for provincial campgrounds than 2016. Elisabeth Ostrop is Manager of Recreation and Education Services for Manitoba Provincial Parks. She says total…
The RM of Hanover is the latest municipality to issue a fire ban. The municipality has released a statement indicating that with the very dry conditions and the forecast calling for minimal…
There was a single vehicle rollover late Thursday afternoon on Crown Valley Road, one mile west of Highway #59. New Bothwell District Fire Chief Rob Hiebert says they got the call just after 4:30.…
Warmer than normal temperatures and below average precipitation. That is the fall weather outlook for southern Manitoba, released today by Environment Canada. Senior Climatologist David Phillips says…
One of the school speed zones at Stonybrook Middle School in Steinbach.Steinbach RCMP are giving a heads up to motorists. Special Constable Dennis Redikop says school zone speed limits take effect…
A local dentist says dental fees should be kept affordable and accessible to everyone, while also maintaining a high standard of care. Dr. Kevin Friesen from Steinbach Dental Clinic says Manitoba…
Three large renewal projects will soon be underway in the Hanover School Division thanks to government funding. The Manitoba government announced $53.7-million of funding for 110 infrastructure…
Grunthal Fire Department has been called back to a spreading grass fire one mile west and two and a half miles south of Sarto on road 31E, after already being called out to this location numerous…
A former Steinbach resident is safe after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas this past weekend. Mikayla Cantu now lives in Houston with her husband Tim and says they first heard about the impending storm on…
A burning ban has been put into place in the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn, effective immediately. Reeve Jim Swidersky says they have been mulling the decision since a small grass fire south of…
Provencher MP Ted Falk has weighed in on the cabinet shuffle announced Monday by Prime Minister Trudeau. He says the biggest move, by far, was the change in Indigenous Affairs where Trudeau created a…