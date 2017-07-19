Large Tree Snaps In Wednesday Storm

A strong wind gust over the lunch hour caused a power outage Wednesday for a couple of homes along Elm Avenue in Steinbach.



Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Mike Penner says they were called to 287 Elm Avenue where a large tree snapped, taking out the hydro lines to two different houses.

Tenant Jennifer Wiebe says she was making lunch when she heard a crack and then the power went out. It didn't take long to realize a tree had come crashing down.



There were no injuries.



Wiebe says it appears the tree destroyed her garden and though it also landed on her shed, she is optimistic there is no damage.

Penner says because of the size of the tree, it grabbed a lot of wind during the storm. But he adds the tree had some rot which may have contributed to it breaking.