Landmark Resident Wins Camaro In Golf Event

Jordan Wolgemuth stands next to the Camaro he wonLandmark Resident Jordan Wolgemuth got a hole in one at the Bryan Trottier Celebrity Golf Classic this last Wednesday and won a Camaro.

The fundraiser event took place at the Kingswood Golf and Country Club in Le Salle to support Siloam Mission. Wolgemuth says they were giving away a Camaro to anyone who could get a hole in one on hole five and that is exactly what he did. He notes the shot took him by surprise.

"I wasn't thinking about it when I hit it. I just kind of went up and hit it and it looked like a good shot but it wasn't dead on and so when it hit the green and started kicking toward the hole, that is when my heart started going."

Wolgemuth says the group that he was golfing with went wild when his shot went in.

"They were ecstatic, they made a lot more noise than I did. They were jumping around screaming. There was about 12 of us on the tee box at the time."

Wolgemuth adds he wasn't much help to his team after hole 5 as he had lost his focus on the game. He notes it was a fantastic tournament for a good cause and the Camaro is icing on the cake.