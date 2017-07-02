Landmark Resident Wins Camaro In Golf Event

Jordan Wolgemuth stands next to the Camaro he wonLandmark Resident Jordan Wolgemuth got a hole in one at the Bryan Trottier Celebrity Golf Classic this last Wednesday and won a Camaro. The fundraiser…
154 Friesen Avenue in Steinbach is the new home of the Seine Rat River Conservation District. Board chair Cornie Goertzen says the building had to be renovated into an office space from a home and…
It may have been a tough winter for Grunthal Berries, but owner Colleen Edmunds says their U-Pick season is ready to start and there are some beautiful looking berries on the plants. Edmunds says the…
Have you ever tried putting on a lifejacket while you are already floating in the water? Kevin Tordiffe is Operations Manager for Lifesaving Society Manitoba Branch. He says trying to get a…
Ste. Anne Fire Department attended a two vehicle collision northwest of Ste. Anne Saturday evening. Fire Chief John Desrochers explains. " A two vehicle collision just west of Highway 12 and Highway…
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen this week announced easier access to a treatment drug for people struggling with opioid addiction. Suboxone can now be prescribed and covered by Pharmacare like any…
It is hard to miss the giant Canada 150 display in front of Urban Life in Steinbach. The 150 display is just one of a number of celebrations going on in the Southeast today including events at the…
Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk says there are many things worth celebrating as Canada turns 150 today. Falk says it is important to recognize and celebrate big milestones like 150 years of…
The Mennonite Heritage Village was a busy place this Saturday afternoon as Steinbach and the surrounding area celebrated Canada's 150th birthday this July 1st. The festivities in Steinbach this…
Manitoba Public Health is clarifying changes to its cost-shared mosquito larviciding program. Director Richard Baydack says resources are being refocused to where they are most needed and most…
Steinbach and Vita have planned to make Canada Day celebrations extra special this year as the country marks its 150th birthday. Heather Chambers Ewen, a spokesperson for the City of Steinbach, says…
The Chief Medical Officer for Southern Health says he's not sure whether the creation of Shared Health Services Manitoba will result in job cuts in the region. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen…
A spokesperson for Steinbach Chamber of Commerce says we can expect a quiet day for retail on Saturday. July 1st is a statutory or general holiday in Manitoba. Dolly Doerksen, Executive Assistant…
The protest is over at Deacon's Corner. Members of the American Indian Movement, Urban Warrior Alliance and Idle No More were taking part in a pipe ceremony for youth earlier today. Following that…
Environment Canada is defending its decision not to issue a tornado warning for Steinbach Thursday. A funnel cloud was spotted over Steinbach around 6:30 pm. John Paul Cragg is a Warning Preparedness…