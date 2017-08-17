Lagasse Delivers Funding Announcement For Water Upgrades

The Rural Municipality of Ritchot is receiving $2.5 million from the provincial government for upgrades to the regional water supply for Ile des Chenes, St.Adolphe and Ste.Agathe.

Dawson Trail MLA Bob Lagasse made a stop in St.Adolphe Wednesday morning to make the announcement. The investment is part of a new, five-year Manitoba Water Services Board capital plan that will invest $33.65 million in water and wastewater infrastructure across the province. The RM of Ritchot is contributing matching funds to the water supply improvement.

Ritchot Mayor Chris Ewen says upgrades are needed to meet increased demands due to population growth in the municipality.

"The water projects are for anything that is to be done within the Ritchot area," notes Ewen. "Specifically though, there is some twinning that we need to do on the main water lines, some lagoon upgrades."

Ewen says to receive help from upper levels of government is always appreciated.

"It's awesome, to be quite literal," he says. "We are growing so fast we do need that help from everywhere and it just shows it's okay to ask for help because it will come to you when we need it."

In addition, the Conservative government is providing $21,000 through the Small Communities Fund for installation of a condenser and dehumidifier for the St.Adolphe Arena. The provincial funding will cover one-third of the overall eligible project costs and will be matched by one-third contributions from the federal government and from the RM of Ritchot.

"Our Progressive Conservative government continues to make important investments in local infrastructure that ensures Manitobans have access to modern and reliable water and wastewater services," says Lagasse. "Projects like these are important to our communities."

"The volunteers and community of St.Adolphe are also thankful and excited about the funding for the arena," says Ewen. "This support from the Manitoba and federal governments goes a long way toward necessary improvements to maintain our popular facility."

The Small Communities Fund supports priority public infrastructure projects in communities with fewer than 100,000 residents across Canada. The provincial and federal governments are using the fund to invest in 42 projects in 37 communities across the province, with each of the two levels of government contributing more than $10 million toward the estimated $34.6 million in total project costs.