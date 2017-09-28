La Broquerie To Expand Network Of Walking Paths

The RM of La Broquerie will spend $70,000 to expand its system of pathways. The municipality this week received a grant of just under $20,000 from the province for the projects. It previously received $20,000 from the Community Development Corporation and will put in $30,000 of its own money. Reeve Lewis Weiss says one of the pathways will extend northwest from the Village of La Broquerie.

"That will run from the edge of the LUD (Local Urban District) itself , going northwest following the railway track and it will go right til Loewen Boulevard."

Weiss says that path will have a gravel surface. The future plan is for that path to one day extend along Loewen Boulevard all the way to Kokomo Road.

The other path project is in the Village of La Broquerie. It will go from the east side of the municipal office, running west and south to connect with Gauthier Street.

Weiss says the paths are very popular.

"When I'm at the office, there are always either mothers with children or a few people walking together and the kids use it from school. It's good to see and it's useful and is better than walking across the grass everywhere and getting your feet wet."

Weiss expects the work to be done late this fall or next spring.