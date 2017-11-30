HSD Board of Trustees Meeting - Tues. Dec. 5

Public meetings are held on the first Tues. of each month at 7:30pm. Learn More...

 

Details
Category: Local News


2017 11 paul vielfaure1Paul VielfaureA longtime friend of Paul Vielfaure says he will be remembered for his happy-go-lucky smile and amazing personality.

At age 59 Paul Vielfaure passed away Thursday, November 23rd after a lengthy struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. Farrel Rempel says Paul Vielfaure was one of the founders of HyLife, an owner of the La Borquerie Lumber Yard, and an active member of the community. He notes Vielfaure always had an impact on the people he knew. 

“Probably one of the most things will be remembered for will be his happy-go-lucky face all the time. I have heard lots of comments in the last four or five days, everybody said after they left visiting with Paul they were always laughing no matter what kind of mood they were in before but after they were finished visiting with him they always had something good to laugh about.”

Rempel says Paul Vielfaure touched many lives through his businesses and his community life and his passing will be felt by many.

“He had friends from far and wide, there are no two ways about it. Not necessarily even in the business because most of his business associates became close friends. More of a friendship missing probably than anything else.”

A funeral date has not yet been set.

HSD Board of Trustees Meeting - Tues. Dec. 5

Public meetings are held on the first Tues. of each month at 7:30pm. Learn More...

 

More Local News

La Broquerie Businessman Paul Vielfaure Passes Away

Paul VielfaureA longtime friend of Paul Vielfaure says he will be remembered for his happy-go-lucky smile and amazing personality. At age 59 Paul Vielfaure passed away Thursday, November 23rd after a…

'Kids, Cops, And Computers' To Teach Online Responsibility

Six Grade 7 students at Stonybrook Middle School were presented with brand new laptops as part of the 'Kids, Cops, and Computers' program. Steinbach RCMP Community Constable Dennis Redikop says the…

Crash On Mckenzie Thursday Morning Shears Off Hydro Pole

Steinbach emergency crews are asking motorists to avoid the area of Mckenzie Avenue and Third Street this morning. Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse says, around 4:30 a.m., an eastbound pickup truck went…
rcmp28

Teen Charged With Impaired Driving In Grunthal

RCMP have released more information about an incident in Grunthal last Thursday night. Police were notified at 11:30 p.m. November 23 that a small two-door vehicle had crashed into a hydro pole along…
2017 11 amm2

AMM Delegates Push For Province To Step Up

Municipal leaders across Manitoba are in agreement that the provincial government should chip in 40 percent towards infrastructure funding. Delegates met this week for the 19th annual Association of…
Marpeck Commons. Photo submitted by CMU

Goal Is Reached For 'Beautiful' CMU Campus Hub

Fund raising was a success for Canadian Mennonite University's (CMU) Marpeck Commons, library, learning commons and bridge. "The great news for CMU right now is that the CONNECT Capital Campaign,…

Local Retailers Report Christmas Shopping Is Early And Brisk

Christmas sales are off to a brisk start in Steinbach according to a couple of retailers we talked to. Reynold Kroeker, the General Manager of Canadian Tire, says they have been busier than usual. He…
2017 11 amm4

Hanover Garners Support From AMM

Delegates at the Association of Manitoba Municipalities are siding with the Rural Municipality of Hanover. Reeve Stan Toews says Hanover sponsored a resolution, asking AMM to lobby the province for…

Rental Rates Rising Slightly In Steinbach

The average monthly rental price for a two bedroom apartment in Steinbach in October was $768. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation has released figures for all major cities in Canada, including…

Municipalities Give AMM Respectful And Safe Work Environment Lobby Mandate

Municipal leaders have agreed that more needs to be done to protect councilors from harassment and bullying. Members of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities have approved an amended version of…

It's Community Christmas Time In Steinbach

Organizers of Community Christmas in Steinbach are busy preparing for hamper deliveries in just a few short weeks. Toys Days will take place next week Wednesday and Thursday at Superstore and…
rcmp badge

RCMP Release Details About Fatal Collision Sunday

RCMP released more information Wednesday about a fatal collision Sunday evening near Richer. It happened around 7:15 p.m., about ten kilometres east of Richer. A westbound semi truck struck a…

Hearings Announced For Additional Hydro Increase

Manitoba Hydro has requested a 7.9% increase effective April 1, 2018. The Public Utilities Board hearing into this request is being held on Monday at 9 a.m. after which they will make a decision. A…

Steinbach Education Level Close To National Average

Steinbach is slightly below the national average when it comes to the level of education of its residents. New census data was released Wednesday showing 54 per cent of Canadians aged 25 to 64 have…

Steinbach's New Hotel Opening In Early 2018

Steinbach's newest hotel could open by the end of January. In September of last year, Harv Barkman appeared before Steinbach City Council. Following a conditional use hearing, Barkman was given…

Jumbotron Installation Pushed Back

The installation of the new jumbotron in the Centennial in Steinbach has been delayed. The Steinbach Pistons announced earlier this month that a large 16 and a half foot by 11-foot screen would be…

Municipalities Given Three Weeks To Decide On Marijuana

Manitoba municipal leaders learned Tuesday they have less than one month to decide whether to allow sales of marijuana in their jurisdictions. During their annual Association of Manitoba…
2013 03 houses4

Manitoba New Home Warranty Act Delayed Until 2020

The Manitoba Government has announced it is delaying the start of the New Home Warranty Act by two years. It was due to take effect January 1st, 2018 but has been pushed back to 2020. Justice…

St Pierre Resident Raises Parking Concerns Along Highway 205

Council for the Village of St Pierre has submitted a request to the province asking that the no parking zone be extended along Highway 205 near Highway 59. Councilor Raymond Maynard says a resident…

New Municipal Burn Ban Signs Announced

The province and the Association of Manitoba Municipalities Tuesday announced a standardized sign to be used by municipalities when they institute a fire ban. Chris Goertzen, President of the…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

More Local News

Emma Lafreniere Wins $25,000 For Home Renovations

Outdoor Rinks Could Open This Week

Giving Tuesday Follows Two Days Of Spending

Apartments Approved For Ste. Agathe

Some Manitoba Ambulances Now Being Geo-Posted

Pedestrian Transported To Hospital After Hit By Van

More Info On Saturday Collision

Two Big Milestones Celebrated In St Pierre This Weekend

Positive Start To Operation Red Nose

Serious Injuries In Semi Collision

Driver Caught With Twice The Legal Alcohol Limit In His Bloodstream

Popular Cookbook Had Interesting Origins In Steinbach

Goertzen Expects Spirited Discussions At AMM Meeting

One Transported By STARS Following Two Vehicle Crash

Southeast Mystery Mineral Potentially Gold

Busy Weekend At T.G. Smith Centre

Jolly Old St Nick Made His Way To Steinbach This Weekend

Costly Repairs For Kleefeld Lagoon

Completion Of The Expansion Couldn't Come Any Sooner

Steinbach To Get New Fire Rescue Truck

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
Sgt. Wilson’s Airforce Show

01 December 2017 7:00 pm

Pat Porter Active Living Center, Steinbach





Festival of Christmas Praise

01 December 2017 7:30 pm

Providence University College, Otterburne





South Whiteshell Community Club Christmas Craft and Gift Bazaar!

02 December 2017 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Whiteshell Community Club ( Falcon Lake)





1 st Annual Craft and Bake sale fundraiser

02 December 2017 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Richer Young at Hearts Community Center, Richer





Login