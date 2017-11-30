La Broquerie Businessman Paul Vielfaure Passes Away



Paul VielfaureA longtime friend of Paul Vielfaure says he will be remembered for his happy-go-lucky smile and amazing personality.

At age 59 Paul Vielfaure passed away Thursday, November 23rd after a lengthy struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. Farrel Rempel says Paul Vielfaure was one of the founders of HyLife, an owner of the La Borquerie Lumber Yard, and an active member of the community. He notes Vielfaure always had an impact on the people he knew.

“Probably one of the most things will be remembered for will be his happy-go-lucky face all the time. I have heard lots of comments in the last four or five days, everybody said after they left visiting with Paul they were always laughing no matter what kind of mood they were in before but after they were finished visiting with him they always had something good to laugh about.”

Rempel says Paul Vielfaure touched many lives through his businesses and his community life and his passing will be felt by many.

“He had friends from far and wide, there are no two ways about it. Not necessarily even in the business because most of his business associates became close friends. More of a friendship missing probably than anything else.”

A funeral date has not yet been set.