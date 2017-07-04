There is the old saying, knee-high by the Fourth of July when referring to the height of corn crops.

Marc Hutlet is owner of Marc Hutlet Seeds at Ste.Anne. He says some farmers definitely use that analogy as it is an important indicator of the growing conditions we have had thus far. Yet Hutlet says there are often years where it hasn't reached that benchmark in early July. And he says in Manitoba it really boils down to whether or not we have average to above average heat in July and August. He says those are the two months where the corn needs heat in order to tassel, pollinate and fill in.

But having said that, Hutlet says a high percentage of corn crops in the area are very close or already above the knee high benchmark.

"There are some excellent looking fields that are actually above knee high," says Hutlet.

According to Hutlet, the heat over the last few days has helped stimulate growth. He notes some of the early seeded corn is doing well and is on schedule or even ahead of schedule. Hutlet says some of the later seeded corn, which may have had some germination issues has been struggling a little bit.

Hutlet says the silage fields should produce a good quality crop this year, while the grain fields will need average to above average heat in July and August.

As far as disease issues, Hutlet says there isn't much to report for the corn. He notes corn generally doesn't have much for disease during the growing season.

Meanwhile, Hutlet says soybean fields started flowering last week. He notes plants are a bit short but are on schedule. Hutlet adds plant counts overall are good.

"I think in the next forty days those things, especially if we have a bit of water, are going to explode," he says.

Hutlet adds there is very good potential for the soybean crops this year.