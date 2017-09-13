Kleefeld Ties September 12 Temperature Record

Environment Canada says the temperature hit 33.3 degrees Tuesday at its Kleefeld weather station. That ties a record set in 1952 in Winnipeg for the hottest September 12th ever recorded in Manitoba.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg broke that record Tuesday as it reached 34.3 degrees.

Carman was the Canadian hot spot yesterday with a high of 35.7.

Temperature records were also broken elsewhere Tuesday. At Gretna, the mercury hit 30.7 C, breaking the previous Sept. 12 record of 28.9 C set in 1995. Pilot Mound's high of 31.3 C broke that community's previous Sept. 12 record of 31.1 C, set in 1952.