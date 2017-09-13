Kleefeld Ties September 12 Temperature Record

There has been one human case of West Nile virus in Manitoba so far this year and it occurred within the Southern Health region. Dr. Michael Routledge, Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health,…
A Meteorologist with Environment Canada says she doesn't think southern Manitoba will be shutout this time around. Natalie Hasell is referring to the rain being forecast for this part of the province…
The Hanover Fire Chief says it was exhaust from a tractor that sparked a field fire north of Pansy Monday afternoon. Paul Wiebe says firefighters from Grunthal and Kleefeld battled the fire along…
Two men from Alberta were seriously injured after their side by side ATV rolled Saturday south of Ile des Chenes. St.Pierre RCMP responded to the call at approximately 7:45 pm. Investigators believe…
A first-time competitor in the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Petawawa Ironman competition finished 10th out of 222 runners on Thursday. 18-year-old Matthew Choquette from Steinbach is attending the…
Steinbach Mayor Chris Goertzen says city council is very pleased that its priority for more senior's housing is being realized. He says the announcement Friday of a major expansion at Rest Haven…
Environment Canada says air quality could deteriorate Tuesday as westerly winds spread smoke from forest fires in Western Canada across the Prairies. It says people with breathing difficulties should…
A farmer at Niverville says they are in a break between having finished the harvest of wheat and canola and waiting for the soybeans and corn to be ready. Ken Krahn says he is thankful for an above…
The Deputy District Fire Chief for Grunthal says the wind Monday afternoon created challenging conditions as they battled a field fire north of Pansy. The Grunthal Fire Department was called out…
A young bull rider from Brandon who was stomped on yesterday at the Heartland Rodeo Finals in Grunthal has no major injuries. Rod Gladue, President of the Heartland Rodeo Association says Cole…
The La Broquerie Fire Department had its hands full Sunday with a grass fire. Chief Alain Nadeau says they got the call just after 1:30 p.m. for a grass fire along Provincial Road 302, two-and-a-half…
A former resident of Steinbach is safe and sound after Hurricane Irma ripped through her neighbourhood over the weekend. Michelle Unger Koop has been in Florida since 2002. Today, she lives in…
A male driver had his driver's licence suspended in Steinbach early Saturday. RCMP report they stopped a vehicle on Highway #12 just before 2:30 a.m. As a result of a test, a 28 year-old male from…
The hot, dry weather this summer has placed heavy demands on the water system in Steinbach. Mike Heppner, head of the Water Works department, says there were some days last month when water use hit…
It was another summer of reduced speeds for those heading to cottage country down the Trans Canada Highway. Brett Wareham, Director of Regional Operations with Manitoba Infrastructure says they had a…