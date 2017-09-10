Kleefeld Fire Department Extinguishes Grass Fire

The Kleefeld Fire Department put out a grass fire just north of Kleefeld off Provincial Road 216 Saturday afternoon.

Kleefeld District Fire Chief John Schroeder says they were called out shortly before 4 p.m.

"The owner was trying to burn off some trash on a one-time plowed field. He realized that today was not a good day to do it. He did have a Bobcat there trying to control it, he ran out of fuel, he ran into problems, and then he called us. We had it under control pretty quick."

Schroeder reminds residents of Hanover that there is currently a burning ban in effect for the entire rural municipality.