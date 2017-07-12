Klassen Quits Liberal Leadership Race

Liberal MLA Judy KlassenLiberal MLA Judy Klassen of Steinbach has dropped out of the Manitoba Liberal leadership race. Klassen has thrown her support behind fellow MLA Cindy Lamoureux.

There are also two other contenders in the race; former leader Jon Gerrard and communications adviser Dougald Lamont.

Klassen represents the northern riding of Kewatinook but lives in Steinbach.