Kindergarten Enrollment Driving Growth In Seine River

Enrollment growth is expected to continue this year in the Seine River School Division. Classes begin Wednesday. Superintendent Mike Borgfjord says they are projecting a small increase from last year's enrollment of 4,400 students.

Mike Borgfjord"We expect a light enrollment increase this year, primarily in the kindergarten age group. We have larger kindergarten numbers in La Broquerie at Arborgate School, at Dawson Trail (Lorette) and at Ile des Chenes School. But other than that we're pretty steady and probably expect around a one percent enrollment growth this year."

Borgfjord says there were no major construction projects over the summer although they did do some paving. At Dawson Trail School in Lorette, paving was done to smooth out sidewalks and entrances to improve accessibility and the bus loop at St. Adolphe School was paved, completing a three-year program to pave all bus loops in the division.