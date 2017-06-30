Keeping The Bears Away This Camping Weekend

A spokesperson for Manitoba Parks says there are a few things campers can do to try and prevent bears from ruining their long weekend camping plans.

Elisabeth Ostrop is Manager of Recreation and Education Services for Manitoba Provincial Parks. She suggests keeping a tidy campsite. That means not leaving food lying around and making sure groceries and dishes are in a place where bears can't get at, such as inside the vehicle.

If you are doing some backcountry camping, Ostrop recommends suspending food high off the ground in between two trees.

"The best thing to do is make sure that you keep a tidy campsite," suggests Ostrop. "And don't create anything that attracts them and says 'hey come on in we've got a treat for you'".

Ostrop says she hasn't heard any reports that there has been an increase this year in bear activity within provincial parks. However, she says there has been an increase in campers. More than 46,000 campsite bookings have been made already for the 2017 season. Ostrop says that is up by about 2 percent over the same period one year ago.

If you haven't already booked a site for this weekend, Ostrop says you might be left with only a Basic Service site. She notes all of the Electrical Water and Full Service sites have been snatched up and there are only a handful of Electrical sites remaining.

Ostrop says based on the bookings, it appears many people this weekend are taking the Monday off, in lieu of Canada Day falling on the weekend.