HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The RCMP advisory committee conducted a stop sign check initiative yesterday at the intersection of Loewen Boulevard and Henry Street in Steinbach. 

RCMP Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga says this is the third year they've done this initiative but notes some people just aren't getting the message.  

"The idea behind the initiative is if people stop properly we reward them, if they don't, we're having a chat with them. But in some cases, we're observing some flagrant violations. In that case, we've actually got one of the police vehicles, this is the first time we've done this that we're actually having an enforcement component to it also."

Laninga says in the two hours they were out, they observed 799 vehicles. 526 came to a complete stop and 90 of them received a gift card from various restaurants in town. 

273 did not come to a stop and Laninga adds many of them were spoken to about the criteria of a proper or legal stop. he adds 13 of those were charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to stop at a stop sign. 

 

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

More Local News

Just Stop, It Could Save A Life

The RCMP advisory committee conducted a stop sign check initiative yesterday at the intersection of Loewen Boulevard and Henry Street in Steinbach. RCMP Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga says this is the…

Car Crashes Into House in St. Pierre

The residents of a house in St. Pierre got quite a shock early Thursday morning. RCMP report a car crashed into their house at 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.…

Over $20,000 Raised For ROC Eastman

The Smile Cookie campaign at Tim Horton's and the Fuel Good fundraiser at Ste. Anne Co-op raised over $20,000 for ROC Eastman this week. Ste. Anne Co-op spokesperson Rod Parmer says over 170,000…

Spence Announces Plans For Sport Centre In Steinbach

Steinbach is getting a new sport centre. The only question is, what will this new facility look like. That is the word from Les Spence, owner of Fitness Zone. Spence owns 2.7 acres of land to the…

Frustrating Start For Swimming Registrations

Call it the perfect storm at the Steinbach Aquatic Centre. Wednesday was opening day for online fall swimming lesson registration. But Aquatic Centre Manager Jane Hansen says a series of unfortunate…

How A Suit Traveled From A Thrift Store In Alberta To The MHV Museum

The suit and House of Commons chair used by a former Member of Parliament from Steinbach are now displayed in the Mennonite Heritage Village Museum. Jake Epp says there was an opportunity to buy the…

Windstorm Results In Numerous Insurance Claims

An insurance agency in Steinbach reports it has received more claims than expected from the windstorm that struck Tuesday night. Wind speeds peaked at 104 kilometres per hour in Steinbach at the…

Vita Opens Fitness Park

A ribbon cutting was held in Vita earlier this month to officially open a new fitness park. The project was made possible by a $25,000 grant received from New Horizons for Seniors Program. Residents…

Bethesda Primary Care Centre Now Open

The Bethesda Primary Care Centre held its grand opening ceremony this morning. Garth Reimer is the chair of the Bethesda Foundation. Reimer says this facility started as a dream in 2011 and he's…

Two Vehicle Collision At Highway 12 And Park Road

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Park Road in Steinbach at 8:30 this morning. RCMP Community Constable Dennis Redikop explains. " A Chevy…

Ice Compressor Fried After Hydro Metre Ripped Off Mitchell Arena

RCMP are looking for the culprit(s) responsible for ripping the hydro metre off the Mitchell Arena, which is believed to have caused extensive damage to the ice compressor. They believe the incident…

Steinbach Preparing For Largest-Ever Capital Project

Steinbach city council has given final approval to a bylaw to borrow up to $5.4 million to develop a second water supply system for the city. Council approved the borrowing this week in anticipation…

Some Customers Still Without Hydro After Tuesday Night Storm

There are still Manitoba Hydro customers who have not had their electricity restored since the big wind storm that blew through southeastern Manitoba Tuesday night. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce…

51 Residents Oppose Rezoning Bylaw At Niverville Public Hearing

51 people attended a public hearing at a Niverville town Council meeting Tuesday evening to voice opposition to a proposed rezoning bylaw. The bylaw, which was requested by the developer of Fifth…
2016 11 providence college

Providence Student Impacted By Earthquake In Mexico

A student at Providence University College says he has friends and family back home in Mexico who were impacted by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake. The powerful earthquake rocked central Mexico just…

City Crews Commence Cleanup

Clean up is underway in the City of Steinbach after yesterday's storm. Russ Dyck is the head of parks and recreation for the city. Dyck says crews are assessing the situation and then cleaning up as…

Burnt Toast At Stonybrook Middle School

The Steinbach Fire Department responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Stonybrook Middle School just after 12:30 this afternoon. Fire Captain Trevor Schellenberg explains. "When we arrived on scene…

Hydro Brings In Help To Deal With Massive Outages - 2PM Update

Manitoba Hydro says they have been able to restore power to over 5,000 customers who lost their power after the severe wind storm last night in Steinbach and area. As of 2 p.m. Manitoba Hydro says…
RCMP Logo

Bike Thieves Swap Rides In Steinbach

Police in Steinbach are searching for bicycle thieves. On September 11th, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen bike from a shed along Keating Road. But police say the stolen bike was replaced with…

Upgrading Superstore Parking Lot

Construction can be seen in the parking lot of Superstore in Steinbach. Loblaw's vice president of external communication Tammy Smitham says there are two areas currently fenced off because there are…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login