Just Stop, It Could Save A Life

The RCMP advisory committee conducted a stop sign check initiative yesterday at the intersection of Loewen Boulevard and Henry Street in Steinbach.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga says this is the third year they've done this initiative but notes some people just aren't getting the message.

"The idea behind the initiative is if people stop properly we reward them, if they don't, we're having a chat with them. But in some cases, we're observing some flagrant violations. In that case, we've actually got one of the police vehicles, this is the first time we've done this that we're actually having an enforcement component to it also."

Laninga says in the two hours they were out, they observed 799 vehicles. 526 came to a complete stop and 90 of them received a gift card from various restaurants in town.

273 did not come to a stop and Laninga adds many of them were spoken to about the criteria of a proper or legal stop. he adds 13 of those were charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to stop at a stop sign.