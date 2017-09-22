Just Stop, It Could Save A Life

The suit and House of Commons chair used by a former Member of Parliament from Steinbach are now displayed in the Mennonite Heritage Village Museum. Jake Epp says there was an opportunity to buy the…
An insurance agency in Steinbach reports it has received more claims than expected from the windstorm that struck Tuesday night. Wind speeds peaked at 104 kilometres per hour in Steinbach at the…
A ribbon cutting was held in Vita earlier this month to officially open a new fitness park. The project was made possible by a $25,000 grant received from New Horizons for Seniors Program. Residents…
The Bethesda Primary Care Centre held its grand opening ceremony this morning. Garth Reimer is the chair of the Bethesda Foundation. Reimer says this facility started as a dream in 2011 and he's…
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Park Road in Steinbach at 8:30 this morning. RCMP Community Constable Dennis Redikop explains. " A Chevy…
RCMP are looking for the culprit(s) responsible for ripping the hydro metre off the Mitchell Arena, which is believed to have caused extensive damage to the ice compressor. They believe the incident…
Steinbach city council has given final approval to a bylaw to borrow up to $5.4 million to develop a second water supply system for the city. Council approved the borrowing this week in anticipation…
There are still Manitoba Hydro customers who have not had their electricity restored since the big wind storm that blew through southeastern Manitoba Tuesday night. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce…
51 people attended a public hearing at a Niverville town Council meeting Tuesday evening to voice opposition to a proposed rezoning bylaw. The bylaw, which was requested by the developer of Fifth…
A student at Providence University College says he has friends and family back home in Mexico who were impacted by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake. The powerful earthquake rocked central Mexico just…
Clean up is underway in the City of Steinbach after yesterday's storm. Russ Dyck is the head of parks and recreation for the city. Dyck says crews are assessing the situation and then cleaning up as…
The Steinbach Fire Department responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Stonybrook Middle School just after 12:30 this afternoon. Fire Captain Trevor Schellenberg explains. "When we arrived on scene…
Manitoba Hydro says they have been able to restore power to over 5,000 customers who lost their power after the severe wind storm last night in Steinbach and area. As of 2 p.m. Manitoba Hydro says…
Police in Steinbach are searching for bicycle thieves. On September 11th, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen bike from a shed along Keating Road. But police say the stolen bike was replaced with…
Construction can be seen in the parking lot of Superstore in Steinbach. Loblaw's vice president of external communication Tammy Smitham says there are two areas currently fenced off because there are…