Just Like The Good Old Days

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The population of Tolstoi grew by hundreds this weekend as the community hosted a homecoming on Saturday.

Wayne Arseny was part of the organizing committee. Arseny says Tolstoi used to be a vibrant community. He notes in the 1950's there were four grocery stores, two garages and a population of about 250. But, he says Tolstoi is no different from many small communities, once the railway line moves and stores shut down then commerce leaves and so do the people. Today there are about 30 people living there.

Arseny, who now lives in Emerson was part of a group of people that decided a homecoming was needed in order to reunite people who once called Tolstoi home. In order to get the community ready, a town cleanup was held leading up to the event. Arseny says he expected a handful of people to show up with their work gloves, instead, they had nearly forty. In the end, they held three of these cleanup events and Arseny says each time they had similar numbers.

"When we got together to make perogies for the perogy dinner it was over forty people in the hall of different organizations coming together," recalls Arseny. "Some never making perogies before coordinating and working together on a project."

Arseny says that is what is needed in southern Manitoba, communities pooling together.

According to Arseny, Saturday was a day filled with food, tours, music and baseball. He says people came from all over.

"We had some visitors that were from BC and other parts of Canada that knew about the event and just sort of coordinated their holiday to come back," he notes. "I know a friend of mine that I haven't seen since high school from Vancouver showed up."

Arseny says while on the Church tour, he heard from a couple that said they got married in that Church 45 years ago, and this was their first time back.

"I would say it was a tremendous success," says Arseny. "A lot of work put in by volunteers in cleaning up the town, putting up banners."

And Arseny says he is hopeful they can make this an annual event. But in order to do that, he says they will need to tweak some of the activities to make sure there is a purpose for people to show up.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://steinbachonline.com/local/just-like-the-good-old-days#sigProIde6b86e5263

Photo Credit: Facebook/Tolstoi Homecoming and Wendy Lazaruk

 

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

More Local News

Hollywood Comes To Steinbach, Local Extras Excited To Take Part

Some local residents got a taste Monday of what it's like to be in a Hollywood movie. A movie crew spent the day in the old Safeway parking lot along Highway #12 in Steinbach, filming a scene for the…

Just Like The Good Old Days

The population of Tolstoi grew by hundreds this weekend as the community hosted a homecoming on Saturday. Wayne Arseny was part of the organizing committee. Arseny says Tolstoi used to be a vibrant…

Good To The Last Drop

The founder of Fruit Share Steinbach says this is their busiest time of the year. Rebecca Hiebert explains the organization harvests backyard produce that would otherwise go to waste and then shares…

Tall Flames at Crikside Under Control

Tall flames were spotted at Crikside Enterprises just northeast of Steinbach late Monday evening by passing motorists who then proceeded to call 911 when emergency crews weren't needed. Property…

Harvest Of Spring Cereals Well Underway In The Southeast

Harvesting equipment is a common sight this week in southeastern Manitoba as we have had a return to warm, drier weather. Earl Bargen is the provincial Farm Production Adviser in Steinbach. He says…

Injuries Are Minor After Two Vehicle Crash On Ekron-Oswald

Two vehicles crashed two-and-a-half miles south of Highway 52 on Ekron-Oswald Road around 3:30 Monday afternoon. La Broquerie captain Darren Dundas explains a car rear-ended a CO-OP fuel truck and it…

Grunthal Firefighters Extinguish Small Grass Fire

The Grunthal Fire Department was called to a grass fire Monday afternoon northeast of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called to Road 30 East and 30 North shortly after one…

Movie Being Shot In Steinbach Today

Movie crews work to set up the 'How It Ends' filming area Monday morning. Extras were asked to meet at Steinbach Mennonite Church while semi trucks, RCMP vehicles, and Manitoba Hydro trucks gathered…

Thousands Of Dollars Raised At Local Benefit Concert

Thousands of dollars were raised for two local charities Saturday night. Spokesperson Dorinda Penner says the Roots Benefit Concert raised money for ROC Eastman and Today House, two local charities…

Car Towed After Fuel Leaking From Gas Tank

A car parked at Clearspring Centre had fuel leaking from the gas tank Monday afternoon. Steinbach Fire was called to the scene shortly before 3:00 and assistant deputy fire chief Mike Penner says the…

Police Trying To Identify Person Of Interest

Police are asking public assistance to identify a male caught on camera at the service station in Marchand on the evening of Saturday, August 12th. If you know the identity of this person, please…
2016 11 rcmp2

Steinbach RCMP Seize Weapons And Arrest Two Impaired Drivers

Steinbach RCMP say two males are facing weapons' charges following an incident Friday evening. Officers stopped a vehicle on Provincial Road 302, just north of La Broquerie, at 10:28 p.m. They seized…

Traffic Board Denies Kleefeld Speed Request

Same request, same result. That is what Hanover Reeve Stan Toews says has happened to their request for a speed limit reduction in the community of Kleefeld. Toews notes the speed limit along College…

15-Year-Old Girl Stabbed At Winkler Church

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church in Winkler Sunday afternoon. The female youth was located by Winkler police at approximately 1:00 p.m, suffering from multiple stab…

Conservation Consultation Could Lead To Less Flooding In The Southeast

The District Manager of the Seine/Rat River Conservation District is expecting issues like localized flooding to get a lot more attention through a consultation process announced last week by the…

Richer To Build Permanent Rodeo Arena Thanks To A Grant

The Richer Community Club has received a $20,000 grant from Farm Credit Canada to develop a permanent rodeo arena. Pat Stolwyk, President of the Richer Roughstock Rodeo, says this is huge for the…

Raiders Day Takes Over A.D. Penner Park

Every Eastman Raiders football team gets to play a home game this Sunday as part of their annual Raiders Day. Eastman Raiders President Sean Walsh says it is fitting to have Raiders Day this Sunday…

Eden Applauds New Health Deal

Officials with Eden Health Care Services in Winkler are applauding the new health deal that was reached on the weekend between Manitoba and the federal government. Under the agreement, Manitoba will…

Steinbach Arts Council Embraces Changing Trends

Changing trends have caused the Steinbach Arts Council to offer some new programming this year. Cindi Rempel Patrick is the Chief Creative Officer. She says one new direction they are moving in…

Sharing Roads With Farmers

With harvest now in full swing, motorists can expect to see an increase in farm vehicles and equipment moving down our roadways. Glen Blahey is Agricultural Health And Safety Specialist with the…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login