Jolly Old St Nick Made His Way To Steinbach This Weekend

Santa Claus made it to town and he has a candy cane with your name on it.

Santa made his first appearance at the Clearspring Mall in Steinbach on Saturday. He says he's heard many gift requests already and expects to hear many more within the next few weeks leading up to Christmas. Santa adds there's one item that keeps coming back year after year and he explains what he's heard so far.

"It's a bit premature but the all time favourite is always Legos and I've already had a few requests for legos. I've heard Batman, some remote control cars, skateboards are very popular but the standard is legos."

Santa also mentioned that his favourite part of the Christmas season is not just all the milk and cookies.

"Just to see the faces on the kids. I mean kids love Christmas so anything to impress the kids, get excitement on their faces, they psych up for this time of year. Seeing the kids faces is really the thing for me."

Santa notes they will be a having a special pet day at the mall coming up near the end of December and adds he's looking forward to seeing all the happy kids' faces who come to see him.

Here is the schedule of when Santa will be at the Clearspring Mall:

Monday to Wednesday 5 pm - 8 pm

Thursday 3 pm - 8 pm

Fridays 6pm - 9pm

Saturdays all afternoon (may vary)