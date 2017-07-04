It's D-Day For The Performing Arts Centre Plan

Steinbach city council has a big decision to make Tuesday (today) as it meets for its summer study session. Funding for the proposed Performing Arts Centre lapsed last Friday after there was no word on $15 million worth of grant applications from the federal and provincial governments. Friends of the Performing Arts Centre would like the June 30th deadline extended until that answer comes.

Councillor Michael Zwaagstra says no way.

"We should absolutely not extend the deadline. The fact is this project, at the $24.3 million level, was never realistic the way that it's been set up. We knew that we were not going to get a total of $15 million from other levels of government for this particular project. And so to extend the deadline would not make a whole lot of sense because the project is not realistic and it just simply delays the process of moving on with things that we actually could do."

But councillor Jac Siemens says not so fast, adding he won't make a decision until he gets a full update on the plan at the study session.

"We need to step back and take a good look at it and make a decision with all the information. And then we can decide whether it's actually a hard line decision and that's the end of it. But even if we make that decision, we still have to make a decision as to what the next step is because there are a lot of other questions that come up when that decision is made. We have a lot of thought process and information that needs to feed into this discussion. It's still a matter of what's best for for the community and that always has to be at the heart of this. What's best for Steinbach and how do we move forward with some of these projects that are always seen as part of a wish list, not as a have to."

The decision on the Performing Arts Centre will be announced at the Tuesday evening city council meeting. There has been some speculation that if the project is scrapped, proponents of a new arena will soon come knocking on city council's door. That's where Zwaagstra says, not so fast.

"We need to do a better job of planning the direction that we move forward. We need to do a better job of lining up private support in advance, we need to do a better job of finding out whether there are specific government funds available for whatever project we do. And, in the meantime, we obviously need to continue with putting money into a reserve for saving up and, whatever project we do do, in whatever form it is, we need to make sure that we actually have something that has the support of the people of Steinbach and that is realistic and is affordable and that we're actually able to move forward on a reasonable timeline."