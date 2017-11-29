It's Community Christmas Time In Steinbach

Organizers of Community Christmas in Steinbach are busy preparing for hamper deliveries in just a few short weeks. Toys Days will take place next week Wednesday and Thursday at Superstore and Canadian Tire where you are invited to donate toys to make sure all children get a gift at Christmas. The hampers also include all the fixings for a Christmas dinner. Spokesperson Carolyn Peters says they anticipate the need to be at least as great as last year when 900 hampers were delivered.

"It's the same or more than last year. With all the registrations that I'm seeing coming in now, we are well into the numbers we had last year if not more than last year."

Peters notes donations of money, food and toys are also being accepted directly at Steinbach Helping Hands. She adds there is also a website with more information.

"They can go to steinbachcommunitychristmas.com and my contact information is on there. I've had people touch base with me asking how they can donate so I direct them to Southeast Helping Hands and I notice that when I'm there, starting full time in the next week or so, people just start coming."

The deadline for people to apply for a hamper is Thursday, November 30.