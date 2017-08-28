Injuries Are Minor After Two Vehicle Crash On Ekron-Oswald

Two cars crashed two-and-a-half miles south of Highway 52 on Ekron-Oswald Road around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

La Broquerie captain Darren Dundas explains a car rear-ended a CO-OP fuel truck and it appears to be related to dust from the gravel road. Dundas notes injuries appear minor.

He reminds drivers that if you're in a cloud of dust while on a gravel road you may not be able to see when the vehicle ahead and says drivers should slow down to avoid a collision.