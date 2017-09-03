Impaired Driving Sends Women From Steinbach And Beausejour To Hospital

Welcome Back to School!

Impaired driving is believed to be a factor in a two vehicle collision which sent a woman from Steinbach and Beausejour to hospital. 2016 12 rcmp

Around four o'clock Saturday afternoon, RCMP received a report of an erratic driver on Wenzel Street in Winnipeg. As they were responding police received a second report of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Dugald Road and the Perimeter Highway. 

A 26-year-old female from Steinbach, who was believed to be impaired, ran a red light then proceeded to collide with another vehicle driven by a 44 -year- old woman from Beausejour. The 44-year-old was transported to hospital in critical condition and the impaired 26-year-old from Steinbach was also transported to hospital with serious injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicles. 

Charges are pending against the 26-year-old driver from Steinbach. 

