Impaired Driving Sends Women From Steinbach And Beausejour To Hospital

Impaired driving is believed to be a factor in a two vehicle collision which sent a woman from Steinbach and Beausejour to hospital.

Around four o'clock Saturday afternoon, RCMP received a report of an erratic driver on Wenzel Street in Winnipeg. As they were responding police received a second report of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Dugald Road and the Perimeter Highway.

A 26-year-old female from Steinbach, who was believed to be impaired, ran a red light then proceeded to collide with another vehicle driven by a 44 -year- old woman from Beausejour. The 44-year-old was transported to hospital in critical condition and the impaired 26-year-old from Steinbach was also transported to hospital with serious injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

Charges are pending against the 26-year-old driver from Steinbach.