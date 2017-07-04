Impaired Driver Stopped In Steinbach

Changes Coming For The Start Of School In Ste. Anne The Town of Ste. Anne has seen a significant growth in population, and that has been reflected in their student enrolment at their schools. Operations Manager Marc Darker, says the Seine River School…

RCMP Looking For Youth Missing Since Friday Lac du Bonnet RCMP are looking for a missing 17-year old youth from Pinawa. RCMP say they received the call about the missing youth on Friday at 3 p.m. They note Fierrah Audy, also known as Blaze,…

Bright Sunrise Welcomes The First Week Of July Heading into the first week of July, Environment Canada is predicting some rain, a few clouds, and sunshine. Monday is calling for a 30% chance of rain and risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon,…

Piney Calls For Increase In Deer Hunting Council in the RM of Piney has approved a resolution calling on the province to lower restrictions on deer hunting. Reeve Wayne Anderson says they are acting on the concerns of residents who feel the…

Mosquitoes Missing In Action The familiar sounds of buzzing mosquitoes seem to be missing so far this summer in southern Manitoba. Russ Dyck is Head of Parks and Recreation for Steinbach. He says the cooler spring and relatively…

Completion Of The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre Getting Close The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre near Ile des Chenes is hopeful to receive the remaining dollars needed to finish their new facility. Vice-president Judy Robertson says they started building…

Landmark Resident Wins Camaro In Golf Event Landmark Resident Jordan Wolgemuth got a hole in one at the Bryan Trottier Celebrity Golf Classic this last Wednesday and won a Camaro. The fundraiser event took place at the Kingswood Golf and…

Seine Rat River Conservation District Settled Into Steinbach 154 Friesen Avenue in Steinbach is the new home of the Seine Rat River Conservation District. Board chair Cornie Goertzen says the building had to be renovated into an office space from a home and…

Strawberries Pull Through Harsh Winter It may have been a tough winter for Grunthal Berries, but owner Colleen Edmunds says their U-Pick season is ready to start and there are some beautiful looking berries on the plants. Edmunds says the…

Wear Your Lifejacket Like Your Life Depends On It Have you ever tried putting on a lifejacket while you are already floating in the water? Kevin Tordiffe is Operations Manager for Lifesaving Society Manitoba Branch. He says trying to get a…

Two Vehicle Collision On Highway 1 Ste. Anne Fire Department attended a two vehicle collision northwest of Ste. Anne Saturday evening. Fire Chief John Desrochers explains. " A two vehicle collision just west of Highway 12 and Highway…

Goertzen Increases Access To Opioid Addiction Treatment Drug Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen this week announced easier access to a treatment drug for people struggling with opioid addiction. Suboxone can now be prescribed and covered by Pharmacare like any…

Pumped For Canada 150 It is hard to miss the giant Canada 150 display in front of Urban Life in Steinbach. The 150 display is just one of a number of celebrations going on in the Southeast today including events at the…

We Have A Lot To Celebrate As Canada Turns 150 Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk says there are many things worth celebrating as Canada turns 150 today. Falk says it is important to recognize and celebrate big milestones like 150 years of…