Immediate Burning Ban For RM Of Stuartburn

A burning ban has been put into place in the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn, effective immediately.

Reeve Jim Swidersky says they have been mulling the decision since a small grass fire south of Vita last week and with no favourable moisture in the weather forecast.

"We have received no precipitation, the conditions are very, very dry, there's no moisture anywhere. You walk outside on the grass or on a hay field anywhere; first, it's brown, the grass is dry underneath and we all know it doesn't take much of a spark to start a big fire."

Swidersky notes they have seen the trouble caused by a fire south of Sarto this week and are looking to prevent a larger incident. He adds all permits have been withdrawn or cancelled, although contained fires in burn barrels or covered pits are still allowed.

"We're asking everybody to be very vigilant. We're putting out this notice before the long weekend so folks have enough notice and realize the importance and the severity out there. To be aware of how dry it is out there and don't take for granted that you may have a small fire you can contain."

He adds containing a fire with such dry conditions will always be more difficult when the breeze is fanning the flames and asks residents to exercise extreme caution.