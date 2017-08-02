Illegal Fire Pit Results In Close Call In Grunthal

A reminder that not all fire pits are approved within the Rural Municipality of Hanover.

The reminder comes following an incident Tuesday in Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says firefighters were called out in the late afternoon hours to a grass fire in the Cottonwood Trailer Court.

When crews arrived, a fire that started in a pit had spread to some nearby yards. Wiebe says because yards are tight there, the fire spread quickly and eventually crept right up to a trailer.

"Fortunately the grass isn't too tall there so we were able to knock it down before it spread into a trailer," notes Wiebe. "The flames hadn't extended into the trailer itself yet."

Wiebe notes they soaked the trailer and nearby grass to make sure the fire would not restart. He says they were able to prevent significant damage.

Though the homeowner had been using a fire pit, Wiebe says it is not one that is legal in Hanover. Wiebe notes the fire pit must be at least ten feet from buildings, which this one was, but the height and depth of the pit did not meet municipal requirements.

"The homeowner has taken corrective action and he was unaware that his fire pit didn't meet our requirements and he has corrected it," says Wiebe.

Wiebe says the homeowner will not be charged or fined.